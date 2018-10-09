Google says social network bug exposed private data

Google on Monday announced it is shutting down the consumer version of its online social network after fixing a bug exposing private data in as many as 500,000 accounts.

The US internet giant said it will “sunset” Google+ social network for consumers, which failed to gain meaningful traction as a challenge to Facebook.

A Google spokesperson cited “significant challenges in creating and maintaining a successful Google+ that meets consumers’ expectations” along with “very low usage” as the reasons for the move.