Google app update brings floating keyboard to Android

October 22, 2018

AFP Photo

Good news for Android users: Google is rolling out a new update to the Google Keyboard app that lets you move the keyboard wherever you want.

The keyboard will no longer be stuck to the bottom of the screen. You can make it pop out, change its size and move it around.

The keyboard is fully functional in floating mode and all of the operations appear to work normally, including glide typing, suggestions, and different keyboards.

To enable these new floating keyboards, just tap the Google Search icon, then the three dots and then floating.

And if you leave the keyboard untouched for a bit, it will turn transparent to show you more of the app behind it.

In order to get the latest feature, you need to update your Gboard app first and make sure you have the latest build on your device, before looking for the feature in the settings menu of the app.

 
 
 

