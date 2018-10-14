Good news for Sony smartphone users — a new update is on its way

October 14, 2018

Sony announced that it will roll out updates of the latest Android version named Pie for its older mobiles Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, The Verge has reported.

The Xperia XZ3 was supposed to be the first Sony phone with Pie updates but the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are the first phones to be updated with the latest Android version.

Sony Xperia XZ2 went for sale in April this year and the South Korean mobile giant has already begun providing software updates.

The Android Pie, also known as Android P, was first announced on March 7  by Google and was officially released on August 6 as the Android 9 Pie.

Google announced that the Go Edition, a lite version of Android 9 Pie, will be available in the fall.  It is available for Google Pixel devices.

 
 
 

