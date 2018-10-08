Facebook scam tricks users into thinking their account has been cloned

Facebook users started panicking after receiving a scary-sounding message Sunday night. However, the message is said to be fake.

Many people said that their accounts have been cloned, but it was reported that they were only duped into thinking so. Cloned accounts can prove to be dangerous as it allows scammers to steal people’s pictures and use them to create a new version of their accounts. Those accounts can then be used to add friends and carry out malicious behaviour towards friends.

The text on the messages read: “Hi I actually got another friend request from you yesterday…which I ignored so you may want to check your account. Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears…then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too. I had to do the people individually. Good Luck!”.

Reports reveal that the person receiving the message was sent the exact same one, and never received such a friend request. And when they got it, they followed the instructions telling people to forward it on, which is how it ends up in people’s inbox.

“There appears to be no reason at this time to forward a message telling friends that their account may have been cloned without having actually received a duplicate friend request,” according to the Time. The best way is to delete such messages and move on, it said.

An easy way to check if your account has been cloned or not is to stay alert for genuine messages from friends as well as searching your own name to look for other versions of your account. You can then report the fake account.