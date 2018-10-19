Facebook launches ‘war room’ to tackle fake election news

Facebook has set up a new ‘war room’ at its California headquarters to stop the spread of misinformation and propaganda ahead of the upcoming US elections.

On Wednesday, the social network invited reporters for a tour of the new work space. The room brings together engineers, data scientists, threat investigators and other Facebook experts.

The step to tackle a misinformation crisis has been taken ahead of the US midterm elections in November. During the 2016 US presidential elections, Facebook came under scrutiny for the use of its platform by Russian government agents to spread propaganda.

Head of Cybersecurity at Facebook Nathaniel Gleicher said that the company’s goal is to make sure that the debate around the election is authentic.

“The war room was really the culmination of two years of massive investments we’ve made both in people and technology to ensure that our platforms are safe and secure for elections,” Samidh Chakrabarti, Facebook’s director of elections and head of civic engagement told CNN.

The war room was active in the recent Brazilian elections and removed a false story about changing the election date.