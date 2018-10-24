Facebook announces Messenger 4 with simpler user interface

October 24, 2018

Photo: Facebook

Facebook has announced a major revamp to its Messenger app designed to simplify the interface and experience.

Currently, the Messenger app has about nine tabs which make it difficult to navigate. With Messenger 4, the number of tabs is coming down to three.

According to Engadget, The three tabs are going to be the main chats tab, where all the chats are visible. The next tab is the People tab where you can find friends, catch up on people’s stories, and see who is active right now. Then you have the discover tab, where you can connect with businesses to get the latest deals, play Instant Games, book your next vacation, follow the news and more.

Photo: Facebook

The Messenger 4 app update will also have a chat customisation option called colour gradients. Users will be able to set the colour gradient they want and when they scroll up and down the conversation, they will see the colors change based on the color gradient that they’ve chosen.

Related: Google app update brings floating keyboard to Android 

The company is also planning to release a Dark Mode to reduce glare, which will be added over the course of a future update.

Messenger 4 will gradually roll out over the coming weeks for Android and iOS.

 
 
 

See Also

You can now share SoundCloud music directly to your Instagram stories

October 24, 2018 3:30 pm

PTA blocks 800,000 websites and pages for blasphemous, anti-state and other objectionable content

October 19, 2018 4:21 pm

Facebook launches ‘war room’ to tackle fake election news

October 19, 2018 11:16 am

How to check if your Facebook account was hacked

October 13, 2018 9:02 am

You can now post 3D photos on Facebook

October 12, 2018 10:01 am

A bug in WhatsApp allowed hackers to hijack your account when you made video calls

October 11, 2018 2:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Noor Ul Huda Shaheen

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.