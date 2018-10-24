Facebook announces Messenger 4 with simpler user interface

Facebook has announced a major revamp to its Messenger app designed to simplify the interface and experience.

Currently, the Messenger app has about nine tabs which make it difficult to navigate. With Messenger 4, the number of tabs is coming down to three.

According to Engadget, The three tabs are going to be the main chats tab, where all the chats are visible. The next tab is the People tab where you can find friends, catch up on people’s stories, and see who is active right now. Then you have the discover tab, where you can connect with businesses to get the latest deals, play Instant Games, book your next vacation, follow the news and more.

The Messenger 4 app update will also have a chat customisation option called colour gradients. Users will be able to set the colour gradient they want and when they scroll up and down the conversation, they will see the colors change based on the color gradient that they’ve chosen.

The company is also planning to release a Dark Mode to reduce glare, which will be added over the course of a future update.

Messenger 4 will gradually roll out over the coming weeks for Android and iOS.