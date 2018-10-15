Driverless taxis will be on Dubai’s roads soon

Electric driverless taxis will be tested by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in a residential area in Dubai next month.

They will undergo a three-month trial after which the authorities will decide where and when they should introduce the cabs, reported the Khaleej Times.

The cab is a Mercedes-Benz E-Class model. It is equipped with four sensors, three cameras and three radars.

The cameras and sensors will analyse traffic and road conditions to avoid collisions and control the car’s speed.

“A driver will be available inside the taxi during the trial stage to intervene in case the vehicle has to shift from autonomous to manual driving,” said Khaled Al Awadhi, director of RTA’s Automated Fare Collections Systems Department.

Dubai aims to transform 25% of its total journeys to self-driving transit by 2030 as part of the Dubai Smart Self-Driving vision.