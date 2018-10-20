Chrome update comes with picture-in-picture mode for Windows and Mac

Chrome has introduced picture-in-picture mode for Windows and Macintosh operating systems as part of the Chrome 70 update, BGR reported.

The mode was first introduced in Windows, Mac and Linux as part of Chrome 69 beta. However, the only way users could avail the feature was to enable it manually with a flag.

They can now directly enable picture-in-picture mode without going through the settings

They just have to go to YouTube then right-click on the video twice and select the picture in picture option from the pop-up menu.

“In September 2016, Safari added picture-in-picture support through a WebKit API in macOS Sierra,” said François Beaufort on the Google Developer site. “Six months later, Chrome automatically played picture-in-picture video on mobile with the release of Android O using a native Android API.

“Six months later, we announced our intent to build and standardise a Web API, feature compatible with Safari’s, that would allow web developers to create and control the full experience around Picture-in-Picture. And here we are!” he added.

The window will shrink down and appear in the bottom corner of your screen but you can move it around wherever you want.