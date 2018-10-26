China advises Trump to use Huawei if iPhone is insecure

China has suggested Donald Trump replace his iPhone with a Huawei phone after the New York Times reported that Chinese and Russian spies are listening to the US President’s conversation with his friends on his unsecured iPhone.

Citing US intelligence reports, the NYT said that Trump aides have repeatedly warned him against using his personal iPhone and advised him to use the secure White House landline.

According to South China Morning Post, the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said if Trump is concerned about the security of his iPhone, he can consider switching over to a Huawei, or cut off communications altogether.

She dismissed the NYT story as another example of “fake news”.

“Seeing this report, I feel there are those in America who are working all-out to win the Oscar for best screenplay,” Hua Chunying said.