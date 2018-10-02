Black Mirror’s new season will let you to choose your own storyline

Think about all the shows that left you wanting more. Those days are long gone because you will now be able to control the fate of your favourite show.

Netflix is allowing viewers to choose the next storyline of one of the episodes of its sci-fi thriller series, Black Mirror. The streaming service is aiming to release the first of these projects before the end of the year, reported Bloomberg.

Black Mirror, the Emmy-winning anthology, is famous for exploring the social implications of technology. The fifth season of the show is expected to be released in December.

The choose-your-own-adventure programming will prove to be a big step in the interactive TV industry.

Netflix has already released a handful of episodes of choose-your-own-adventure animated programmes designed for children.