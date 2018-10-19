Australian court allows GTA game developers to crack down on cheat designers

A federal court in Australia has allowed the developers of video game Grand Theft Auto V to search the homes of five people involved in programming cheat codes of the game, BBC reported.

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have been allowed to check the homes of developers named Christopher Anderson, Cyrus Lesser, Sfinktah, Koroush Anderson and Koroush Jeddian who developed a cheat called “Infamous”.

The cheat code activates God mode which makes a player invincible. It charges $40 for compromising the game’s environment.

The assets of the five accused persons have also been seized.

Torrent Freak, who first reported the story, said that such tactics have been used for the first time.