Apple’s iOS 12.1 brings group FaceTime, new emojis to iPhone

October 30, 2018

Photo: Apple

Apple will be releasing iOS 12.1 on Tuesday with 70 new emojis.

It will allow group FaceTime with up to 32 people.

The iOS 12.1 has Dual SIM support with a nano-SIM and digital e-SIM. Users only need one physical SIM and they can set up another one through digital SIM technology.

It has made FaceTime easy and enjoyable. Users can add a person, or join an active call, add stickers, filters or take an Animoji or Memoji form. Active speakers will have the biggest bubble on the screen while others will be in the background. This would happen through onscreen intelligence which will track active members by speaking duration, and movement.

All chats will be encrypted and only accessible to participants in the conversation.

The camera has also been updated to adjust the depth of field in the live preview of a portrait shot.

