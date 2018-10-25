Apple, Samsung fined over slow phones

An Italian watchdog has fined Apple and Samsung over complaints that the software updates slow down mobile phones.

They were fined €5 million each. Apple was additionally charged with €5 million for failing to provide clear information about mobile maintenance and battery replacement.

Italian consumers complained that software updates were making their mobile phones slow, and it pushed them to buy new phones.

The Italian watchdog said that Apple and Samsung firmware updates “had caused serious dysfunctions and reduced performance significantly, thereby accelerating the process of replacing them.”

Apple also acknowledged that iPhones became slow because of battery problems, but denied doing anything purposefully to shorten the product life. The firm has apologised for its actions.

Samsung, however, appealed against the decision. “Samsung did not issue any software update that reduced the Galaxy Note 4’s performance,” the statement said. “In contrast, Samsung has always released software updates enabling our customers to have the best experience possible.”