Apple may launch new Macs and iPads on October 30

A month and a half after its last major event, Apple is throwing a big party in Brooklyn, New York on October 30.

The event will likely suss out some of the technology that slipped through the cracks back in September, including, most likely, a new iPad and possibly some updates to the Mac line, reported TechCrunch.

The tag line, “There’s more in the making” appears to be a nod to both the “one more thing” aspect of this late-in-the-season event, along with the company’s newfound refocus on creative professionals.

Likely we’ll see a new version of the iPad Pro and, if we’re lucky, perhaps even a peek at the upcoming refresh of the Mac Pro, which is set to arrive early next year.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning two screen size iPad Pros: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. Following in the footsteps of the iPhone X, both iPads are set to drop the home button in favour of Face ID for unlocking the device and verifying the owner’s identity.

Along with professional devices, the timing is also right to unveil some last-minute devices just in time for the holidays.

If you absolutely can’t wait to read about the event, you can stream Apple’s announcement live on the firm’s website. The launch, broadcast live from the Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York, will kick off on Tuesday, October 30, at 10am local time.