Android phones not saving pictures taken with Google Camera

Users of many Android cellphones are not being able to save pictures they take using Google Camera, The Verge has reported.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy S9, Motorola Z2, Motorola E4, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and Google Nexus 5X are facing the same issue after using Google Camera.

Related: Android creator Andy Rubin is working on an AI phone that can text for you

The problem occurs when users take a picture with Google Camera and switch to another application or lock the phone immediately after taking the picture.

The pictures cannot be viewed despite the thumbnail being visible in the camera gallery. Sometimes the saved picture does not appear at all but it shows up on your phone a day later.

It is uncertain as to whether the issue linked to the handsets or it’s a larger Android bug.