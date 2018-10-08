A reporter snagged the Google Pixel 3 XL three days before its official launch

October 8, 2018

Photo: Courtesy Engadget

A journalist seems to have gotten his hands on the highly anticipated Google Pixel 3 XL three days before the device’s official release.

In a video for Engadget, reporter Richard Lai said he borrowed the widely anticipated smartphone from a Hong Kong electronics shop called WahPhone Digital for $2,030.

According to Lai, the device seems to be the real deal because its features match leaked information on the phone, including a rear fingerprint reader and a large upper notch. “[It] feels solid and well-built,” Lai wrote.

It’s still not clear how WahPhone Digital acquired the Pixel 3 XL’s days before its official release date.

 
 

