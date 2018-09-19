YouTube Gaming can now be found on the main website

Gamers have a home on YouTube now. A new gaming destination is available for gamers at youtube.com/gaming as announced by YouTube Gaming via a tweet.

The reason why YouTube has closed down its dedicated gaming app is to reach the entire gaming community as YouTube.com has a far bigger reach. A separate page for gaming has been launched on the main YouTube platform.

Starting today, gaming has a new home on YouTube where you’ll be able to easily find gaming content and creators. You can find the new YouTube Gaming destination at https://t.co/0cH3jofTcE. pic.twitter.com/7IE3c0oBWN — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) September 18, 2018

Personalised gaming content appears on top of the page based on what users would like to watch. Top live games, trending videos, top live streams and recommended videos of gaming are featured on the gaming page.

YouTube will be launching Gaming Creator on the Rise as well to help smaller creators grow. It will be featured in the main trending tab on YouTube every Sunday and on the Trending tab for gaming for the entire week. This feature will be for the United States initially.

According to YouTube’s Global Head of Gaming, Ryan Wyatt, gaming is having its biggest year on YouTube.

Gaming is having its biggest year ever on YouTube! 50 billion hours of Gaming content watched on YouTube in the last 12 months and 200M daily logged-in users watch Gaming every single day on YouTube. That’s why we’re excited to announce we are moving YouTube Gaming into YouTube!! pic.twitter.com/owQk2mZVVF — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) September 18, 2018

The YouTube Gaming app was launched in 2015.