US woman files lawsuit after Galaxy Note 9 catches fire inside her purse

Samsung’s highly touted Galaxy Note 9 cellphone reportedly caught fire inside a woman’s purse earlier this month.

The woman, Diane Chung, has filed a lawsuit against the South Korean company, according to the New York Post.

According to her, she was in an elevator when her phone “became extremely hot”. In the court order, she explains that “she heard a whistling and screeching sound, and she noticed thick smoke” pouring from her purse.”

The phone didn’t stop burning until another person grabbed it with a cloth and put it in a bucket of water, she says.

The phone, which was released on August 24, was not supposed to have any such problems.

CEO Koh Dong-jin had assured the users that the phone’s battery is safer than ever.

Another Samsung executive, Kate Beaumont, director of product planning, said the company now had a multi-step “battery safety check” in place and the Note 9s would “absolutely not” catch fire.

The incident is similar to the company’s 2016 disaster with the Galaxy Note 7, which ignited so often that Samsung had to dump 2.5 million devices.