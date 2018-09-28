Swiftkey introduces real-time message translation feature

Keyboard application Swiftkey has introduced a real–time message translation service for Android, My Broadband has reported.

The feature was made available following Swiftkey’s merger with Microsoft Translator.

It allows the users to translate their message on Swiftkey Keyboard without having to leave the conversation.

“Update on SwiftKey for Android makes it easy to not only understand messages you receive, but also translate outgoing messages – making sure your message is understood every time,” said SwiftKey.

The feature supports supports 60 languages and also allows the user to avail it offline.

Swiftkey is a keyboard application for the Apple and Android devices. It uses different artificial technologies to predict the next word the user is about to type.