Swiftkey introduces real-time message translation feature

September 28, 2018

Photo: AFP

Keyboard application Swiftkey has introduced a realtime message translation service for Android, My Broadband has reported.

The feature was made available following Swiftkey’s merger with Microsoft Translator.

It allows the users to translate their message on Swiftkey Keyboard without having to leave the conversation.

“Update on SwiftKey for Android makes it easy to not only understand messages you receive, but also translate outgoing messages – making sure your message is understood every time,” said SwiftKey.

The feature supports supports 60 languages and also allows the user to avail it offline.

Swiftkey is a keyboard application for the Apple and Android devices. It uses different artificial technologies to predict the next word the user is about to type.

 
 
 

See Also

A look back at 10 years of Android

September 27, 2018 11:04 am

A Game of Thrones online card game is coming to your PCs and smartphones this October

August 28, 2018 12:50 pm

Google tracks your phone even if you turn off location history

August 21, 2018 10:45 am

Trump slams EU over $5 billion fine on Google

July 20, 2018 11:49 am

Google slapped with record $5b fine for using Android system to block rivals

July 19, 2018 6:22 pm

Facebook introduces Instagram Lite

June 30, 2018 12:46 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

Shahid Shah

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.