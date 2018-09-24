Soul Sisters, Sheops founders chosen for Facebook Leadership Programme

Two Pakistani women entrepreneurs Kanwal Ahmed and Nadia Patel Gangjee will be representing the country at the Facebook Community Leadership Programme.

The programme seeks to empower individuals who have built strong communities on Facebook.

Kanwal Ahmed started the online community, Soul Sisters Pakistan, in 2013 to provide a safe space for women in Pakistan and encourage them to discuss their issues. She manages this community of more than 82,000 women singlehandedly.

Nadia Patel Gangjee founded Sheops in 2015, a marketplace for women with 102,000 members. Her vision is to economically empower women and facilitate female entrepreneurs to sell their products.

The Facebook leadership programme has shortlisted 115 candidates from 46 countries. It aims to give community leaders a chance to develop their leadership skills, further their initiatives and empower them with adequate funding and networking opportunities.

Both Ahmed and Gangjee are honoured and excited to represent Pakistan at the Facebook community leadership programme.