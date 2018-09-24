Snapchat ties up with Amazon for point-and-buy

September 24, 2018

Snap Inc said on Monday it is testing a new way to search for products on Amazon.com through its Snapchat app’s camera, allowing users to shop directly using the messaging app.

The visual search function will allow Snapchat users to point its camera at an item or barcode and buy it from Amazon.

“When the item or barcode is recognized, an Amazon card will appear on-screen, surfacing a link for that product or similar ones available on Amazon,” the company said on a blog post.

Snap said it would be rolling out the feature to its users in a phased manner.

 
 
 

