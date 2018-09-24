Singapore competition watchdog fines Grab, Uber $9.5 million

September 24, 2018

Photo: A view of Uber and Grab offices in Singapore March 26, 2018. REUTERS

Singapore’s competition watchdog fined ride-hailing firms Grab and Uber Technologies a total S$13 million ($9.5 million) and announced other measures to address competition concerns arising from the two companies’ merger in the city-state.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has fined Uber S$6.6 million and Grab S$6.4 million, it said on Monday. It also told Grab to remove its exclusivity arrangements with drivers and taxi fleets.

Uber sold its Southeast Asian business, including in Singapore, to bigger regional rival Grab in March in exchange for a stake in the Singapore-based firm.

But the deal invited regulatory scrutiny in the region, with the CCCS, in a rare move, launching a probe, just days after the transaction was announced.

 
 
 

