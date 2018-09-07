Samsung to launch new smartphone, tablet on September 14

The Samsung has announced that it is launching a new phone and a tablet on September 14.

“The galaxy A6 smartphone delivers an immersive screen and powerful camera,” the Samsung said in a statement on Friday.

“With 16MP front and rear cameras, you can capture stunning photos and selfies, and the F1.7 aperture on the rear camera helps keep your pictures bright and clear in low-light settings like gorgeous sunsets and nights out on the town.”

Samsung’s Tab A 10.5 will have a 16:10 screen ratio and Quad Speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology.

The new devices will be available on Samsung.com for the manufacturer’s price of $359.99.