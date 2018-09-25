Pakistani startup wins audience choice award at Google event

September 25, 2018

 

Photo: Google Demo Day Asia

A Pakistani healthcare startup impressed everyone at Google’s Demo Day Asia event in China and won the audience choice award.

Marham is a healthcare platform that helps people search, book appointments, and consult with doctors online in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

The management team of the company includes CEO Ehsan Imam, Business and Growth Strategist Farwa Ali and User Experience Head Asma Omer.

The event was held last week in Shanghai, where startups from all across Asia had gathered to showcase their innovations to investors.

Only 10 out of 305 organisations got the chance to take the final stage.

The audience at the event was given a chance to vote for their favourite startup, and they ended up voting for Marham.

A startup from India, SigTuple, won the judges’ choice award. The company uses artificial intelligence to support the healthcare system in India.

 

 
 
 

