Pakistani startup Marham bags Audience Choice Award at Google Demo Day Asia

Pakistani healthcare startup Marham bagged the Audience Choice Award at the Google Demo Day Asia held in Shaghai on September 22.

There were two awards — the Judges Choice Award and the Audience Choice Award. Marham qualified for the Audience Choice Award from a total of 305 participating startups, among which 10 were shortlisted. The startups belonged to different categories including entertainment, food, health, technology and agriculture.

Marham is a digital platform that brings together patients and doctors, allowing online consultation of medical conditions. The startup was set up three years ago and has more than 12,000 doctors working with it. More than 50 million patients have been treated using Marham, while 4,000 are being cared for on a daily basis.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Marham’s media coordinator Atlas Burni said that getting selected for Asia Demo Day is not just an honour for Marham’s team but for the whole of Pakistan.

“It feels surreal to be recognised by the audience at the Google Demo Day,” said founder Ehsan Imam. “I owe this award to my entire Marham team who’ve taken us to this point,” he added. “We’re now more motivated than ever before and this will help us in achieving global outreach and a greater social impact in Pakistan.”

Marham is currently providing services in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Bahawalpur, Wah Cantt, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rawalpindi.