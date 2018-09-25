Microsoft Office 2019 is now available for Windows and Mac

Microsoft has released MS Office 2019 for Windows and Mac, as the next on-premises version of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Project, Visio, Access, and Publisher.

This announcement came in the form of a company blog post by Microsoft’s marketing executive for Windows and Office, Jared Sparto.

Office 2019 is made for Microsoft customers who are not yet ready for Office 365 ProPlus, the cloud-connected version of Office. Office 2019 in itself is basically a subset of a long list of features that have been added to the cloud-based Office 365 ProPlus. It is a one-time release and will not receive future updates.

According to the blog post, a number of powerful features will be added to everyday office applications like Excel and PowerPoint.

In PowerPoint 2019, you can create cinematic presentations with new features like Morph and Zoom. And improved inking features across the apps in Windows—like the roaming pencil case, pressure sensitivity, and tilt effects—allow you to naturally create documents.

Excel 2019 adds powerful new data analysis features, including new formulas and charts and enhancements to PowerPivot.

A number of useful features have been added for Word 2019 and Outlook 2019 too. Read Aloud and Text Spacing, make it easier to engage with your content. Focus Mode blocks out distractions and puts your content front and center. Focused Inbox moves less important emails out of the way—so you can get straight to taking care of business.

Office 2019 is said to be a valuable addition for users who have not yet shifted to Microsoft’s cloud based solution. While Jared put a great deal of emphasis on the benefits of using the cloud-based Office 365 ProPlus over Office 2019, he made it clear Microsoft is committed to more on-premises releases in the future.