IPhone XS Max vs Galaxy Note 9: An easy guide for your next purchase

Every year, new models of smartphones are released with new features and out-of-this-world technology. Launched around a month apart, the iPhone XS Max and Galaxy Note 9 have a lot in common and they’re neck and neck for the title of best smartphone in the market.

Bigger screens

The displays on both the iPhone XS Max and the Galaxy Note 9 are among the biggest one can buy and they’re almost identical in size.

But the iPhone XS Max wins the race by a hair — its display is 6.5 inches, while the Galaxy Note 9’s is 6.4 inches.

Storage

Offering up to 512GB of space, the iPhone XS comes with more built in storage options.

However, the Galaxy Note 9 offers expandable storage of up to 512GB, meaning your phone could have up to 1TB of data if you get a card with 512GB of storage.

Camera

The Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS Max have incredible high-end cameras. They have dual 12 megapixel wide-angle and telephoto lenses, 2X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom, portrait mode, and customisable augmented-reality emojis.

Both phones also have a front-facing camera that can take portrait-mode selfies and face unlocking technology.

Headphone jack

Unlike the iPhone XS Max, the Galaxy Note 9 has a traditional headphone jack, which works with any headphones.

Battery life

The Note 9 has a 4,000-mAh battery, while the iPhone XS Max has a 3,179-mAh battery. By different tests, the Note 9 got 11 hours and 26 minutes of battery life, while the XS Max got 10 hours and 38 minutes. Both phones offer wireless charging.

Price

The Galaxy Note 9 is a bit cheaper, costing $100 less than the iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone XS Max starts at $1,099, while the Galaxy Note 9 starts at $999.99.

There’s a $200 difference between the most expensive versions of the phones — the iPhone XS Max can cost as much as $1,449, while the Note 9’s price goes up to $1,249.99.