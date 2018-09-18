Instagram to cash in on users’ shopping frenzy

Instagram is on its way to becoming a social media powerhouse with the launch of its shopping app. It has re-adjusted its algorithm to allow shopping options for its users.

There are two updates. One, there will be shoppable Instagram stories and two, dedicated shopping channels under Instagram’s Explore tab.

The first update would direct users from Instagram Stories to shopping websites where they can place online orders. The second update would bring an exclusive feed to users who are interested in shopping for merchandise.

The company revealed that 90 million people opt for the shopping tags on other people’s stories. Twenty-five million businesses have their accounts on Instagram and two million advertise with it. Instagram is trying to cash in on the user’s shopping enthusiasm by launching the two updates.

The date of the launch has yet to be revealed, but once it reaches the market, it will allow brands in 46 countries to add shopping bag icons to their stories that users can click through. Users will see shopping tagged posts based on the accounts they have followed.