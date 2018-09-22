Instagram denies working on re-share feature

Rumors of Instagram working on a re-share feature surfaced on the internet recently but Instagram has put all speculations to rest.

On Thursday, The Verge reported that the new feature will be known as ‘seamless sharing’. It will feature a new ‘share to feed’ option in the “…” menu in the top right corner of each post.

However, Instagram has denied that it’s testing or building a new re-gram function.

The app users have been asking for the re-gram feature since long which will allow them to easily share others’ posts in their own feed. Currently, users have to use a third-party app to do so.

As of now, users can only share public posts and others’ stories in their own stories. This feature was introduced earlier this year.

Instagram has been against resharing for a while because it fears spread of fake news and influence campaigns.

CEO Kevin Systrom told Wired last year, “We debate the re-share thing a lot. But really that decision is about keeping your feed focused on the people you know rather than the people you know finding other stuff for you to see. And I think that is more of a testament of our focus on authenticity.”