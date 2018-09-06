In a role reversal, Facebook sues Blackberry for stealing its voice messaging tech

After being accused of copyright infringement by BlackBerry, Facebook is returning the favour and has filed a complaint with a San Francisco court against BlackBerry, Financial Post reported.

Facebook said that BlackBerry stole its voice messaging technology, among other patented processes.

Facebook has also accused BlackBerry of copying its patented technology that improves how a mobile device delivers graphics, video and audio. Blackberry has also been accused of infringing upon Facebook’s GPS data tracking and analysing technology.

Earlier in March, BlackBerry Ltd filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook Inc and its WhatsApp and Instagram apps, arguing that they copied technology and features from BlackBerry Messenger.

“Defendants created mobile messaging applications that co-opt BlackBerry’s innovations, using a number of the innovative security, user interface and functionality enhancing features,” Canada-based BlackBerry said in a filing with a Los Angeles federal court.