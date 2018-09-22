Google CEO Sundar Pichai denies efforts to tweak search results: Axios

September 22, 2018

Photo: Reuters

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai denied reports of efforts to politically bias the company’s internet search results, Axios reported on Friday citing a memo.

The Wall Street Journal, citing internal emails, reported on Thursday that the company’s staff discussed ways to alter search functions to counter the Trump administration’s 2017 travel ban.

The Journal’s report said Google did not go through with the ideas that were brainstormed.

According to Axios, Pichai wrote an email to “Googlers” saying an internal email to suggest the company would compromise the integrity of its search results for a political end were “absolutely false”.

“It’s important to me that our internal culture continues to reinforce our mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Recent news stories reference an internal email to suggest that we would compromise the integrity of our search results for a political end,” Pichai was quoted as saying by Axios.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

 
 
 

See Also

Google defends Gmail data sharing, gives few details on violations

September 20, 2018 11:40 pm

New iPhones aim for momentum in sputtering smartphone market

September 9, 2018 3:28 pm

Facebook, Twitter dismantle disinformation campaigns tied to Iran and Russia

August 29, 2018 10:10 am

No political motive in search results, Google tells Trump

August 28, 2018 8:09 pm

Google tracks your phone even if you turn off location history

August 21, 2018 10:45 am

Googlers bristle at censoring search for China: report

August 4, 2018 11:13 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.