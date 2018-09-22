Facebook launches its dating app but not everyone can use it yet

Facebook finally started publicly testing its much-anticipated online dating service on Thursday in Colombia before it considers bringing it worldwide. The anticipated dating service was first announced at Facebook’s developer conference F8 in May 2018.

The service will not have the swipe function like Tinder. Instead, it’s based on algorithms that screen possible matches based on the user data Facebook already has. The new service will just verify your location using your device. After that, the user needs to add details to their accounts such as height, religion, occupation and education.

One can then add photos from Facebook and Instagram and answer up to 20 questions like “What does your perfect day look like?” or “What song always makes you sing along?”

After you create a profile, one can choose preferences for matches like distance (limited to 100km), religion and height. Once everything is set up, the suggested matches will appear on the dating service home screen. You’ll only see friends-of-friends or total strangers as suggested matches; friends or blocked people won’t appear in the list.

One can also browse through these profiles and send them a message by responding to one of their photos or a question they have answered and through this one can start a conversation, or tap ‘not interested’ and never see them again. These functions also resembles other popular dating apps like Hinge and Tinder.

Facebook said that at the moment the service will be only available on its mobile apps and the messages will live in a separate dating inbox. It added that there currently aren’t any plans to build a standalone app for this service or to integrate it into Messenger.

A rather unique thing about Facebook dating is the ability to match with people who are attending the same event, or are part of the same group as you, although you do have to ‘Unlock’ each event to see if someone is attending it.

Earlier, Facebook tested the service within the company on its employees. If all goes well, the feature might roll out to other regions soon.