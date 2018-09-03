Facebook definition of ‘terrorism’ helps states mute dissent: UN expert

September 3, 2018

Facebook needs to narrow its “sweeping” definition of terrorism to stop governments arbitrarily blocking legitimate opposition groups and dissenting voices, a UN Human Rights Council independent expert said in a statement on Monday.

“The use of overly broad and imprecise definitions as the basis for regulating access to and the use of Facebook’s platform may lead to discriminatory implementation, over-censoring and arbitrary denial of access to and use of Facebook’s services,” said Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, UN special rapporteur on protecting rights while countering terrorism.

 
 
 

