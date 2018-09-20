Chicken nuggets could help NEPRA

September 20, 2018


Your fried chicken could help save the economy.

Consider: Pakistan has about 25,000 poultry farms and each chicken produces 2kg of manure which could either become fertilizer or produce electricity.

This idea has been floated by experts at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore, who published a paper in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews in January.

Pakistani poultry farms produce one million tons of manure every year. And about 20% of a poultry bird is converted into waste in the slaughtering process. For example, this leads to four million tons of feathers a year.

The experts are now suggesting that the government find a way to get poultry farms to produce biogas (methane) from this organic matter through anaerobic decomposition. They think that based on the amount of biogas produced from poultry waste, we could generate 280 MWh/day of electricity.

Pakistan has an energy crisis and we spend about $14.5 billion on buying crude oil. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority says we are about 4,000MW short. Our GDP is linked to the power crisis as the factories need power.

 
 
 

