Brief Facebook outage after ‘networking issues’

September 4, 2018

Photo: AFP

Facebook users around the world reported the social network was briefly inaccessible Monday, with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Reports of issues on the downdetector.com website began around 2100 GMT, with users particularly affected in North America and Europe.

The outage lasted less than 90 minutes before normal service resumed. Some users had read-only access while others were unable to log in.

“Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing or posting to various Facebook services,” a Facebook spokesman said.

“We quickly investigated and started restoring access, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

 
 
 

See Also

Facebook definition of ‘terrorism’ helps states mute dissent: UN expert

September 3, 2018 4:34 pm

Facebook rolls out Watch video service internationally

August 30, 2018 1:31 pm

How to get your Instagram account verified

August 29, 2018 2:50 pm

Facebook, Twitter dismantle disinformation campaigns tied to Iran and Russia

August 29, 2018 10:10 am

Instagram says users can now evaluate authenticity of accounts

August 28, 2018 11:38 pm

India’s top court seeks WhatsApp’s response on petition alleging it breaches law

August 28, 2018 4:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.