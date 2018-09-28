A smartphone with 10GB of RAM will be releasing soon

Not having enough storage space on your mobile phone is a struggle we all know too well.

A new phone with a whopping 10GB of memory space will be coming soon.

The mobile will be a new variant of Oppo Find X, confirmed China TENAA, the regulatory body that certifies phones before their release.

OPPO Find X adds a 10GB RAM version, which will be the world’s first 10GB RAM Smartphone. pic.twitter.com/ULdntw6X95 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 27, 2018

Depending on when it’s released, the phone could be the first smartphone to have a such a generous serving of RAM.

The Find X has a 6.42-inch AMOLED screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, according to Gizmo China.