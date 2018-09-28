A smartphone with 10GB of RAM will be releasing soon

September 28, 2018

Photo: Oppo

Not having enough storage space on your mobile phone is a struggle we all know too well.

A new phone with a whopping 10GB of memory space will be coming soon.

The mobile will be a new variant of Oppo Find X, confirmed China TENAA, the regulatory body that certifies phones before their release.

Depending on when it’s released, the phone could be the first smartphone to have a such a generous serving of RAM.

The Find X has a 6.42-inch AMOLED screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, according to Gizmo China.

 
 
 

