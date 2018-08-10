Watch: Aston Martin unveils flying car concept

Business Insider

The Volante Vision Concept is capable of vertical take-off and landing and features plenty of high-spec details that the Aston Martin brand is famous for.The Volante, which is named after the Italian word for "flying," was produced in partnership with Cranfield University and is powered by Rolls-Royce with the aim of bringing "luxury personal transportation to the sky."A spokesperson for Aston Martin told Business Insider that there was no exact pricing for the vehicle yet, but the figure is expected to be around £7 million ($9.2 million).The spokesperson said that the company is currently conducting customer research and analysing feedback — "should it go into production, it will be around the mid-2020s."Aston Martin EVP and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said we are at "the beginning of a new generation of urban transportation."Vertical mobility is no longer a fantasy," he said. "We have a unique chance to create a luxury concept aircraft that will represent the ultimate fusion of art and technology."