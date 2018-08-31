Soon you’ll be able to donate while watching videos on YouTube

YouTube is making it easier for non-profit organisations to raise money through their videos on its platform.

“Today we’re sharing a first look at YouTube Giving, a suite of features designed to strengthen the way creators and fans can make a difference through charitable giving on the platform to over 1M nonprofits. These features include Fundraisers (beta), Community fundraisers (beta), Campaign matching (beta), and Super Chat for Good,” read a post on YouTube Creator Blog.

One of the features — Fundraisers (beta) — allows content creators who qualify as nonprofits under US law to create and embed a donate button next to their live streams and videos. Fundraisers will allow fans to donate to creator-led campaigns directly on YouTube via a “Donate” button, making it easier for creators and fans to raise funds for causes they care about on the platform.

As the tool is currently in the beta testing phase, it will only be available to a limited number of content creators within the US.

Some YouTubers are already involved in charity efforts through GoFundMe and other crowd sourcing platforms, so this looks like an effort from YouTube to add more functionality onto its platform and keep creators from migrating onto different services.