No political motive in search results, Google tells Trump

August 28, 2018

A security guard keeps watch as he walks past a logo of Google in Shanghai, China, April 21, 2016. REUTERS

Google disputed U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that the search engine behemoth was displaying only negative news about the president when searching for his name, saying the company does not favor search results for political purposes.

In a pair of tweets, Trump said Google search results for “Trump News” showed only the reporting of what he terms fake news media.

“When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds,” Google, whose parent company is Alphabet, said in a statement.

“Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology. Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

 
 
 

See Also

South African farmers ‘furious’ over Trump land reform tweet

August 26, 2018 11:41 am

Trump social media ‘censorship’ claim is fake but widely believed

August 26, 2018 9:53 am

Donald Trump cuts more than $200 million in US aid to Palestinians

August 25, 2018 4:00 pm

Trump accuses social media firms of ‘silencing millions’

August 25, 2018 12:41 pm

Trump says market would ‘crash’ if he were impeached

August 23, 2018 7:32 pm

Donald Trump, White House deny wrongdoing after Cohen plea deal

August 23, 2018 2:31 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Laveezah Khan

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.