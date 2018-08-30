India among five countries shortlisted to host Uber’s flying taxis

Uber aims to launch a flying taxi service, ‘Uber Air’, in selected cities by 2023.

On Thursday, the company shortlisted five countries for the third spot where it will launch the service. These countries are India, Australia, Japan, France and Brazil, The Verge reported.

Last year, Uber announced that Dallas and Los Angeles will be the first two cities to get the service.

Launch demonstrations and test flights are expected to start in these cities as early as 2020.

Originally, Dubai was selected as the first city out of the US to have the service but the deal failed to materialise because of delays.

What’s stopping Uber from achieving its dream?

There are three possible hurdles to Uber’s vision becoming a reality:

a) The technology required for Uber’s proposed ‘air taxi’ service is still in its early developmental phase and won’t be leaving the testing phase any time soon

b) Finding batteries that are lightweight yet powerful enough for these short flights

c) Customers not trusting Uber to keep them safe while they fly above heavily populated city centres

Uber will now consult relevant stakeholders and the governments of the shortlisted countries and make a final decision in the next six months. Uber Air will be launched five years after this decision is made.