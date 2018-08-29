How to get your Instagram account verified

Who doesn’t want to get their social media accounts verified? It not only gives your account a level of credence but also gives you some bragging rights as not everyone has those blue ticks, especially on Instagram where the number of verified accounts is way less than on other platforms.

However, that’s all about to change as Instagram has now made it easy for everyone to get their accounts verified.

Here is how you can get the verification badge for your account:

You need to have a considerable Instagram audience, although the exact number is not specified Tap on the menu icon on the Instagram app Go to ‘Settings’ Click on ‘Request Verification’ to get access to the Verification Form Provide your account username, your full name and a copy of your CNIC, or if it’s a business then the legal identification for said business. This information is not made public.

After submitting this form, your verification is not guaranteed by Instagram as they only verify accounts based on their ‘authenticity, uniqueness, completeness and notability’. After your request has been reviewed, you will receive a notification either confirming or declining your request.

Instagram says users can now evaluate authenticity of accounts

Instagram’s more than 1 billion users will now be able to evaluate the authenticity of accounts, weeks after parent Facebook Inc rolled out similar measures in a bid to weed out fake accounts on its social media platform.

Instagram said on Tuesday it will launch the “About This Account” feature that will allow users to see the advertisements an account is running, the country where the account is located, username changes in the past year as well as other details.

“Keeping people with bad intentions off our platform is incredibly important … that means trying to make sure the people you follow and the accounts you interact with are who they say they are, and stopping bad actors before they cause harm,” Instagram co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Mike Krieger said.

Instagram also said it will allow the use of third-party apps such as DUO Mobile and Google Authenticator for two-factor authentication to help users securely log in to their accounts.

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security on top of usernames and passwords by prompting users for information they have access to.