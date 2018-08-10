Facebook is deleting instructions on how to print print 3D guns

August 10, 2018
Reuters

Seized plastic handguns which were created using 3D printing technology are displayed at Kanagawa police station in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 8, 2014. Mandatory credit PHOTO: REUTERS

Facebook Inc is removing content related to instructions on 3D printing of firearms, a company spokesperson said on Thursday, as debate around access to gun in the United States intensifies.

“Sharing instructions on how to print firearms using 3D printers is not allowed under our Community Standards. In line with our policies, we are removing this content from Facebook,” the social media giant said.

Facebook did not clarify if it would remove only the related posts or the host pages and accounts as well, but said it would soon share an updated policy on restricted goods.

 
 
 

See Also

Facebook pages with large US following to require more authorization

August 11, 2018 11:01 am

Apple says it is monitoring Infowars app for content violations

August 9, 2018 5:41 pm

India asks telcos to find ways to block Facebook, WhatsApp in case of misuse

August 7, 2018 3:12 pm

Facebook, YouTube take down Alex Jones content for ‘glorifying violence’

August 7, 2018 12:04 am

Video: Indonesian imam leading prayer as quake hits goes viral

August 6, 2018 5:08 pm

Egypt’s Coptic pope quits ‘waste of time’ Facebook

August 4, 2018 8:26 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.