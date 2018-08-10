Facebook is deleting instructions on how to print print 3D guns

Facebook Inc is removing content related to instructions on 3D printing of firearms, a company spokesperson said on Thursday, as debate around access to gun in the United States intensifies.

“Sharing instructions on how to print firearms using 3D printers is not allowed under our Community Standards. In line with our policies, we are removing this content from Facebook,” the social media giant said.

Facebook did not clarify if it would remove only the related posts or the host pages and accounts as well, but said it would soon share an updated policy on restricted goods.