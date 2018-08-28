Apple to launch three iPhones next month

Apple Inc. is going to launch three iPhones in September this year, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

“The world’s most valuable company plans to launch three new phones soon that keep the edge-to-edge screen design of last year’s flagship,” Bloomberg quoted the insiders as saying.

According to the insiders, the company is planning to boast a wider range of prices, features and sizes to increase new phones’ appeal.

The new phones could revive the screen size wars of years past at a time when smartphone makers are straining to come up with new features to lure buyers in a saturated market.

With a 6.5-inch screen, one of the three devices would be the biggest iPhone in the market.