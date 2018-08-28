A Game of Thrones online card game is coming to your PCs and smartphones this October

August 28, 2018

Now you can be the John Snow or the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen — or even the evil Queen Cersei Lannister — as the HBO’s hit TV series Game of Thrones is set to be adapted into a video game.

Reigns: Game of Thrones will launch in October on the PCs, iOS, and Android. The game is an adaptation of Reigns, the award-winning card-based kingdom simulator from the indie developer Nerial (aka François Alliot) and game publisher Devolver Digital, the Venture Beat reported.

The game will sell for $4. The price tag has led some to believe that the game won’t do too well on a free-to-play dominated mobile platform. However, Devolver Digital sold two million copies of its previous game, 2016 Reigns, which is a huge achievement in the mobile gaming market.

You can play as a number of characters from the series such as Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Cersei Lannister, and Daenerys Targaryen. As with the first Reigns and Reigns: Her Majesty (which put you in the role of a ruling queen), you make decisions by swiping left or right on cards as they appear on the screen. Your choices decide the story.

 
 
 

See Also

Google tracks your phone even if you turn off location history

August 21, 2018 10:45 am

Final ‘Game of Thrones’ season to air in first half of 2019

July 26, 2018 12:59 pm

Trump slams EU over $5 billion fine on Google

July 20, 2018 11:49 am

Google slapped with record $5b fine for using Android system to block rivals

July 19, 2018 6:22 pm

‘Game of Thrones’ storms back into Emmys race with 22 nominations

July 13, 2018 9:10 am

Facebook introduces Instagram Lite

June 30, 2018 12:46 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Laveezah Khan

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.