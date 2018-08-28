A Game of Thrones online card game is coming to your PCs and smartphones this October

Now you can be the John Snow or the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen — or even the evil Queen Cersei Lannister — as the HBO’s hit TV series Game of Thrones is set to be adapted into a video game.

Reigns: Game of Thrones will launch in October on the PCs, iOS, and Android. The game is an adaptation of Reigns, the award-winning card-based kingdom simulator from the indie developer Nerial (aka François Alliot) and game publisher Devolver Digital, the Venture Beat reported.

The game will sell for $4. The price tag has led some to believe that the game won’t do too well on a free-to-play dominated mobile platform. However, Devolver Digital sold two million copies of its previous game, 2016 Reigns, which is a huge achievement in the mobile gaming market.

You can play as a number of characters from the series such as Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Cersei Lannister, and Daenerys Targaryen. As with the first Reigns and Reigns: Her Majesty (which put you in the role of a ruling queen), you make decisions by swiping left or right on cards as they appear on the screen. Your choices decide the story.