WhatsApp was down briefly and people couldn’t handle it

It was just like any other Thursday, people were going on with their business until they realised that messaging platform WhatsApp was down.

According to the website Down Detector, WhatsApp started having issues at around 11:11AM and was up and running again by 11:40AM.

However, the fact that they were not able to send or receive messages or, more importantly, share GIFs for less than half an hour was enough to send WhatsApp users into a panic.

#whatsapp is down globally. It’s the beginning of the end! I hope everyone has their prepper stash ready. Haha! — Donnie Mac Jnr (@DonnieMac18) June 14, 2018

For some, it was like the end of the world.

End of the world is here ….. #WhatsappDown — Geoff van den Ouden (@geoffvdouden) June 14, 2018

While some were worried about the messaging app not working, others were relieved that they were not being ignored.

When you thought you were being ignored but your message never sent! #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/sfQ6Df21Lc — Lobke (@lobkeVGH) June 14, 2018

Thank goodness for Twitter… I see it’s not just me… #whatsappdown — Joy Francisco (@joy_francisco) June 14, 2018

Apparently, Twitter is the place to check if WhatsApp is really down or whether the person you’re sending messages to is simply ignoring you.

Twitter is the only place accurate to check if #WhatsApp is really down or your network just acting up 😅 — 🍒YouDontKnowMeYET 🍒 (@MphoMaisa) June 14, 2018