WhatsApp was down briefly and people couldn’t handle it

June 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

It was just like any other Thursday, people were going on with their business until they realised that messaging platform WhatsApp was down.

According to the website Down Detector, WhatsApp started having issues at around 11:11AM and was up and running again by 11:40AM.

However, the fact that they were not able to send or receive messages or, more importantly, share GIFs for less than half an hour was enough to send WhatsApp users into a panic.

 

For some, it was like the end of the world.

While some were worried about the messaging app not working, others were relieved that they were not being ignored.

Apparently, Twitter is the place to check if WhatsApp is really down or whether the person you’re sending messages to is simply ignoring you.

 
 
 

