Pakistan to launch remote sensing satellite in July

June 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan has developed a satellite that will be beneficial in geographical, meteorological, environmental and scientific research.

Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of the foreign office, tweeted that the PakTes-1A is a remote sensing satellite that weighs 285 kilogrammes.

“It will be launched at 610km sun-synchronous orbit in July 2018,” he tweeted.

He also share an image of the satellite’s model.

 
 
 

See Also

China satellite heralds first mission to dark side of Moon

May 21, 2018 2:13 pm

Pakistan reiterates resolve to continue moral support for Kashmiris

May 10, 2018 4:20 pm

Pakistan condemns Kabul suicide bombings

May 1, 2018 4:38 pm

Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of “incitement” of Sikh pilgrims

April 17, 2018 6:32 pm

PM Abbasi leads delegation at Boao Forum for Asia in China

April 9, 2018 9:32 am

Pakistan lodges protest with India against death of woman at LoC

April 7, 2018 9:56 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.