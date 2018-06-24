Pakistan to launch remote sensing satellite in July

Pakistan has developed a satellite that will be beneficial in geographical, meteorological, environmental and scientific research.
Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of the foreign office, tweeted that the PakTes-1A is a remote sensing satellite that weighs 285 kilogrammes.
“It will be launched at 610km sun-synchronous orbit in July 2018,” he tweeted.
He also share an image of the satellite’s model.
