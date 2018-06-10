Could this be the end of gaming consoles? The Ubisoft CEO thinks so

June 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A gamer plays video games with an Xbox console during the 2017 Paris Games Week exhibition at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris. Photo: AFP

Online gaming has grown by leaps and bounds in the past two generations of gaming consoles and may take over the gaming industry, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

With the PS3 and Xbox 360, users got digital stores, for the PS4 and Xbox One, those stores improved their libraries, allowed games to be streamed and are becoming the more popular way of buying games.

PCMag reported that Guillemot has predicted that the next generation of gaming consoles (PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox) will be the last. After that, we will all be streaming the games we want to play.

He believes the need to have hardware at home will become unnecessary and people will instead have access to games on all their devices thanks to streaming. By making that switch, he believes it will help the “AAA game industry” to grow much faster. This is because gamers will no longer be confined to playing on a console and will instead be able to access the games on their smartphones, tablets, or TVs, depending on where they are.

Guillemot acknowledged that cloud services need to improve and become more accessible for this transition to happen, but said there are already quite a few companies either using the cloud for their games or working to offer cloud services for new games. In other words, the infrastructure to support everyone streaming is coming online.

The main hurdle to the rise of online gaming may be home internet connects. Many users do not have reliable and fast connections, which will discourage them from only using online game streaming services.

 
 
 

See Also

Change Manipulation To Motivation

December 9, 2017 12:54 pm

Ubisoft making movie of hit video game ‘The Division’

August 3, 2016 6:13 pm

Video game giant Ubisoft thinking young at age 30

June 16, 2016 12:55 am

Leaner Xbox One model plays for gamers

June 14, 2016 3:24 am

Gaming fans resurrect beloved 1980s ZX Spectrum in UK

August 16, 2015 6:37 pm

Facebook hackathon gives Super Mario millennial touch

August 1, 2015 5:22 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.