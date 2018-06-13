Britain fines Yahoo UK Services 250,000 pounds for 2014 hack

June 13, 2018
Minerwa Tahir

A photo illustration shows a Yahoo logo on a smartphone in front of a displayed cyber code and keyboard on December 15, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Britain’s data watchdog said on Tuesday it fined Yahoo UK Services Ltd 250,000 pounds for a cyber-attack in November 2014.

Yahoo, most of whose assets were acquired by Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), said in 2016 that at least 500 million of its accounts had been hacked two years earlier.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it focused on the 515,121 UK accounts that London-based Yahoo UK Services oversaw as a data controller.

The compromised personal data included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords, and encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers.

The ICO investigation found Yahoo UK Services failed to protect the data and take steps to ensure parent Yahoo Inc complied with the appropriate data protection standards.

“The failings our investigation identified are not what we expect from a company that had ample opportunity to implement appropriate measures,” ICO’s Deputy Commissioner of Operations James Dipple-Johnstone said.

“…it’s no good locking the door if you leave the key under the mat.”

The inadequacies found had been in place for a long period without being discovered or addressed, ICO added.

Yahoo’s European regulator has ordered it to make privacy changes following a probe into what it said was one of the largest ever data breaches to impact EU citizens.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, the lead European regulator on privacy issues for Yahoo, whose European headquarters are in Dublin, said last week Yahoo’s data processing operations did not meet standards required by EU law.

Yahoo UK did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters

 
 
 

See Also

UK Court convicts mother for forcing daughter to marry in Pakistan

May 23, 2018 8:04 pm

Royal wedding a boost for Brexit-bound Britain

May 15, 2018 8:38 am

Meghan Markle to join small circle of American royals

May 8, 2018 3:39 pm

PM May defies expectations in England local elections

May 5, 2018 10:53 am

Trying to end scandal, Britain’s May appoints Javid as interior minister

April 30, 2018 2:53 pm

British toddler at centre of legal battle dies after doctors withdrew life support

April 28, 2018 1:24 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.