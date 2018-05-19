Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

May 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Russia on Saturday unveiled the world’s first floating nuclear power station at a ceremony in the port of the far northern city of Murmansk where it will be loaded with nuclear fuel before heading to eastern Siberia.

Built in Saint Petersburg, the Akademik Lomonosov arrived in Murmansk on Thursday where it was moored in the port and presented to the media on Saturday.

Constructed by the state nuclear power firm Rosatom, the 144 by 30 metre (472 by 98 foot) ship holds two reactors with two 35 megawatt nuclear reactors that are similar to those used to power icebreaker ships.

The 21,000-tonne barge will be towed in the summer of 2019 to the port of Pevek in the autonomous Chukotka region in Russia’s extreme northeast, 350 kilometres (217 miles) north of the Arctic Circle.

The barge can produce enough electricity to power a town of 200,000 residents, far more than the 5,000 live in Pevek, Russia’s northernmost town.

It will be primarily used to power oil rigs as Russia pushes further north into the Arctic to drill for oil and gas and needs electricity in far-flung locations.

Vitaly Trutnev, who is in charge of the construction and operation of floating nuclear power stations at Rosatom, said such units would “supply electricity and heat to the most remote regions, supporting also growth and sustainable development.”

He said use of such floating reactors can save 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The barge had initially been scheduled to be fuelled in Saint Petersburg, but that work was moved to Murmansk instead due to concern in countries along the Baltic Sea. – AFP

Published in Global, SCIENCE

Story first published: 19th May 2018

 

See Also

Putin meets Assad, calls for ‘political process’ on Syria

May 18, 2018 1:50 am

Cambridge Analytica shared data with Russia: whistleblower

May 17, 2018 9:57 am

Pakistan qualify for Street Child World Cup 2018 final

May 15, 2018 9:54 am

US fighter jets intercept Russian bombers in international airspace

May 12, 2018 6:29 pm

Russian Facebook ‘ads’ show strong effort to divide US society

May 11, 2018 10:35 am

After smiling diplomacy, Iran’s Zarif watches nuclear deal collapse

May 9, 2018 5:34 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 2nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 18 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 2nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 18 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.