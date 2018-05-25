Pakistani wins award in Turkey for research paper on telecommunications

A Pakistani student, Areeb Ahmed, earned the second prize for his research paper on telecommunications in Turkey.

Ahmed is a PhD fellow and research assistant at Izmir Institute of Technology. His research paper was evaluated among 730 papers in three different categories: signal processing, communications and biomedical. As many as 1,488 authors from 417 top research organisation and universities from 29 different countries wrote the papers. Two of these papers came from MIT.

According to Ahmed, he became the first Pakistani to have received the award in the last 26 years. IEEE Turkey Chairperson Prof Dr Murat Uysal conferred the IEEE Best Student Research Paper Awards in Communications on Ahmed.

Ahmed shares the award with his supervisor, Prof Dr Ferit Acar Savaci. The two co-authored the paper, titled ‘On Optimizing Fractional lower order covariance based synchronization method for Random Communication Systems’.

Ahmed works for the electrical engineering department at NED University and is on study leave. He holds an MSc in electronics and communication from a UK university.

Story first published: 25th May 2018