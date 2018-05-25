Pakistani wins award in Turkey for research paper on telecommunications

May 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Ahmed shares the award with his supervisor at Izmir Institute of Technology in Turkey, Prof Dr Ferit Acar Savaci. Photo: Courtesy Izmir Institute of Technology

A Pakistani student, Areeb Ahmed, earned the second prize for his research paper on telecommunications in Turkey.

Ahmed is a PhD fellow and research assistant at Izmir Institute of Technology. His research paper was evaluated among 730 papers in three different categories: signal processing, communications and biomedical. As many as 1,488 authors from 417 top research organisation and universities from 29 different countries wrote the papers. Two of these papers came from MIT.

According to Ahmed, he became the first Pakistani to have received the award in the last 26 years. IEEE Turkey Chairperson Prof Dr Murat Uysal conferred the IEEE Best Student Research Paper Awards in Communications on Ahmed.

Ahmed shares the award with his supervisor, Prof Dr Ferit Acar Savaci. The two co-authored the paper, titled ‘On Optimizing Fractional lower order covariance based synchronization method for Random Communication Systems’.

Ahmed works for the electrical engineering department at NED University and is on study leave. He holds an MSc in electronics and communication from a UK university.

Published in SCIENCE

Story first published: 25th May 2018

 

See Also

Pakistan calls for solving Kashmir, Palestine international disputes for world peace

May 25, 2018 1:56 pm

Italy student flies back after parents in Pakistan force abortion

May 25, 2018 11:38 am

Pakistan pounce as England’s top-order exposed again

May 24, 2018 11:38 pm

Pakistan bans screening of Indian movies in cinemas

May 24, 2018 11:19 pm

China, Pakistan reject ‘baseless’ Indian paper report about Hafiz Saeed

May 24, 2018 11:00 pm

A look into FATA-KP merger bill

May 24, 2018 9:40 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

| Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

| Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.